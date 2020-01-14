Makar Sankranti 2020: Devotees take holy dip in River Ganga

Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ in Varanasi on Jan 14. ‘Makar Sankranti’ is a Hindu festival which is dedicated to deity Surya. It marks the first day of the sun's transit into ‘Makara’, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice. ‘Makar Sankranti’ marks the start of longer days.