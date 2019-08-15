Ladakh BJP MP Performs Traditional Dance On Independence Day

BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal played a traditional drum with locals while celebrating 73rd Independence Day. Locals enthusiastically watched him dance over the music. While speaking to ANI, he said, “This was just a view of how happy the people of Ladakh are. I was also trying to express my happiness through my dance.
