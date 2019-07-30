Kohli Shares Image With Teammates As ‘Men In Blue’ Depart For West Indies Tour

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli posted a picture with his team before leaving for Miami. The ‘Men in Blue’ from there will catch another flight to Florida where they will play first two T20Is against West Indies. Virat Kohli tweeted an image of him along with KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, and others captioning it as 'Miami bound'.
