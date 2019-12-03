Justice should be delivered as soon as possible: Warina Hussain on Hyderabad doctor rape-murder case

The rape and murder case of 26-yr-old Hyderabad vet doctor shook the whole nation. Bollywood actor Warina Hussain also tweeted about the incident. Speaking about the incident to ANI, Warina said, “Even when I was tweeting, I had lot of rage that I couldn’t express through a tweet.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)