It Is A Prize For The Entire Movement, Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee

Indian-origin economist Abhijit Banerjee, who was awarded Nobel Prize 2019 for Economics for experimental approach to alleviating global poverty in UK, said it is wonderful to get the prize particularly because it is for the entire movement. He won the award jointly with wife Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer. “It is wonderful to get this prize.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)