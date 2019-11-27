Ileana D'Cruz reveals she always had issues accepting her body the way it is

Mumbai: Ileana DCruz, who regularly gives sleepless nights to netizens with sexy snapshots on social media, has revealed that she has always had issues accepting her body the way it is.
At the same time, the 33-year-old actress claims that she is in a happier space right now, and that she respects her body a lot more than before.
