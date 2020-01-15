ICC names Rohit Sharma as ‘2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year’

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been named as ‘2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year’. Rohit Sharma scored five Centuries in World Cup 2019, most by any. Rohit Sharma is the 3rd Indian cricketer to get this title. International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its Twitter to make the announcement. Indian skipper Virat Kohli bagged ICC’s ‘2019 Spirit of Cricket’ award.