Hyderabad vet’s rape-murder case: Kichcha Sudeepa says steps should be taken so that people fear law

The rape and murder case of 26-yr-old Hyderabad vet doctor shook the whole nation. Bollywood actor Kichcha Sudeepa said, “It will hurt every father, every brother, every husband and everybody. It is a very painful act. See, I personally, believe that create law and the government is working on it and they don’t need our advice. But, if people do not fear law, this will repeat again.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)