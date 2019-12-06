Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Accused killed in encounter with police

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana has been killed in an encounter with the police. Senior Police officials arrive at the site of the encounter. Further details awaited. Veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four persons and her body was burnt by rapists in Telangana's Ranga Reddy.
