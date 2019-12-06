Hyderabad rape-murder accused killed: Heavy police deployment at encounter spot

Heavy security has been deployed at the spot where all four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian, were killed in an encounter in the wee hours on Dec 06. Police took all four accused to the crime spot for investigation. An accused tried to escape, after which police opened fire. Veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by rapists, who burnt her body near Shamshabad.
