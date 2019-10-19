Hindu Samaj Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Body Brought To His Native Village Amid Tight Security

Body of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed on Friday (October 18) was taken brought to his native place Mahmudabad in Sitapur from the mortuary after Post-Mortem Examination (PME) amid tight security. Tiwari was killed at Naka area of Lucknow on Friday. He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party.