Golden Globes 2020: Billy Porter, Leonardo DiCaprio make striking appearance

American singer Billy Porter arrived at the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020. He dropped the major angelic moment in a white suit connecting with feathery train. Megastar Leonardo DiCaprio made a striking appearance at the red carpet. He was seen in black tuxedo. The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States.
