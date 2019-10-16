Final Ayodhya Case Hearing Begins In SC, CJI Gogoi Says, ‘Enough Is Enough’

Five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi begins hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case in Supreme Court on October 16. Today is the 40th day of hearing in the case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi has refused to take any intervention application in the case.
