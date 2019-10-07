Durga Puja: Surgical Strike Themed Tableau Made At Pandal In Bhopal

A large-size tableau is being presented at a Durga Puja pandal in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. It has the theme of surgical strike along with Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terrorist attack. In the tableau, mannequins of terrorists and Indian Army soldiers can be seen firing their guns at each other. Some terrorists dressed in black clothes are depicted to be attacking the soldiers.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)