Devotees Celebrate ‘Guru Purnima’ Across Country

Devotees offered prayers on the occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’ across nation on Tuesday. They took holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Devotees also took holy dip in Haridwar. In Nagpur, devotees also visited Sai Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’. Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at a temple on the occasion of ‘Guru Purnima’ in Varanasi.