Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar promote ‘Chhapaak’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar promoted their upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ in Mumbai. Deepika wore peplum dress. She posed for paparazzi with Meghna Gulzar. Deepika is essaying a role of acid attack victim. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
