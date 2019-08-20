Congress Leaders Pay Tribute To Former PM Rajiv Gandhi On His Birth Anniversary

Congress Interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on August 20. Today is 75th birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Meanwhile, former president Pranab Mukherjee also paid tribute to the leader.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)