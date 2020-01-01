CDS General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at National War Memorial

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at National War Memorial on New Year. He was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of the country on Dec 30 and will took charge as Chief of Defence Staff on Jan 01. He will now head department of military affairs.
