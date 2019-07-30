Cafe Coffee Day Founder VG Siddhartha Goes Missing In Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka): VG Siddhartha, founder-owner of the Indian cafe chain, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), has gone missing near Netravati river in Mangaluru, police said. The police have launched a search operation in the river to trace him in the Ullal area of Mangaluru. They are using inflatable boats to search the area.
