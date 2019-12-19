CAA Protests: Kriti Sanon says, 'violence is not a solution to anything'

While talking about the ongoing CAA protests being held across the country, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon said that the violence is not a solution to anything. She said, “Violence is not solution to anything. Right now what we need is proper conversation on the topic. People need to be heard. Students were protesting and I think silent protest is our right.
