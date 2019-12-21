CAA protests: Bhim Army chief detained by Delhi Police from Jama Masjid

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained by police from Jama Masjid during wee hours of December 21. Azad escaped police on December 20 at Jama Masjid amid massive anti-CAA protest as his supporters escorted him out of the spot. He was earlier denied permission to hold a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)