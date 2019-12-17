CAA protest row: Section 144 imposed in UP Mau’s Hajipura Chowk area

Section 144 has been imposed in Hajipura Chowk area after violent protest took place in Utter Pradesh’s Mau. “Few people who had gathered at Hajipura to stage protest over yesterday's Jamia Millia Islamia incident, have been disbursed. Few motorbikes were torched by them. The situation is peaceful now.
