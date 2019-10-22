Breaking: SC Grants Bail To Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in INX Media case filed by CBI

On Tuesday, Supreme Court granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media corruption case lodged by CBI. Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC's Sept 30 verdict denying bail to P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. Supreme Court says that P Chidambaram be released on bail, if not required in any other case.
