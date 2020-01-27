BR Ambedkar's great grandson calls RSS a ‘terrorist organisation’, demands ban

Dr BR Ambedkar's great-grandson, Rajaratna Ambedkar, made series of accusation on RSS and called it a terrorist organisation. “I would said RSS is India's terrorist organisation, get it banned. A sadhvi sits beside Prime Minister and says that when Indian Army exhausted its arms and ammunition, RSS provided them that. How did RSS get that arms and ammunition?” said great-grandson of BR Ambedkar.
