Bike Rider Dies On Spot After Collision With Car In Noida

A 50-year-old man riding on a motorcycle died in a car-bike crash in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. According to the locals, there were three persons in the car and were in inebriated state. The biker, despite wearing helmet, died on the spot due to head injuries since the collision was very hard. Police is investigating the matter and arrested the car driver for further questioning.
