Bihar Flood: Evacuated about 4,000 citizens since morning, says NDRF DG

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan, said the NDRF teams are consistently functioning for safety of civilians in flood-affected Bihar. He said, “The situation is unprecedented, it's almost like a cloud burst. Impact is mainly due to water logging. Out of 19 NDRF teams deployed, 5 are in Patna. We've evacuated about 4,000 citizens since morning.”
