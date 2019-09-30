Bihar Flood: All Administration Efforts On To Help People, Says Nitish Kumar

While speaking on the flood situation in parts of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “There has been heavy rainfall in some areas since yesterday & water in Ganga River is rising constantly. But there are proper arrangements and administration is at the spot & making all the efforts to help people. Arrangements are being done to provide drinking water to all.
