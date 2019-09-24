Bigg Boss 13: Salman khan Introduces Ameesha Patel A Part Of The Show

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan made a grand entry at the press conference of Bigg Boss season 13. The actor was accompanied by Ameesha Patel on the stage. She confirmed that she’ll be a part of the season. The grand premiere of the show will be aired on September 29. This time, there will be no space for commoners and the show will feature only celebrity contestants.
