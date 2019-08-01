Assam Floods: People Forced To Live In Makeshift Houses In Bongaigaon

Flood-affected people of Bandhara village in Assam’s Bongaigaon are forced to live in makeshift houses. They have installed makeshift houses on a bridge as their houses were destroyed in the floods. Floods in parts of Assam have taken several lives and various people are left stranded.
