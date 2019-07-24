Assam floods: Locals Face Problem As Areas Of Bongaigaon Submerged

Several areas of Assam’s Bongaigaon have been submerged following heavy rainfall in the city. The residents are facing various problems due to flood as it’s badly hampering their day to day routine. Water levels have started receding in several districts of Assam. In Assam, the number of deaths has touched around 68 as two more people died in Morigaon and Golaghat districts since July 22.
