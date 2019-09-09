Ambani, Bachchan Families Offer Prayers To Lord Ganesha At Lalbaugcha Raja

Big-B and Abhishek Bachchan offered prayers to lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani arrived with son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. The families attended the aarti. Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most prominent Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Mumbai. Theme of this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja is India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.
