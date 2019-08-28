Amazon Fires: Brazil President Open To G7 Aid If French Counterpart Macron ‘Withdraws Insults’

Amazon fires: French President Emmanuel Macron has to withdraw “insults” for Brazil to accept USD 20 million offer, says President Bolsonaro.
Brazil may reject the USD 20 million offer from G7 nations to combat the Amazon fires if French President Emmanuel Macron fails to withdraw his "insults", the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday.
