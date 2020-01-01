All three services are ready to defend the country: Army Chief

Newly appointed Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at National War Memorial on January 01. Expressing his gratitude, General Naravane said, “I pray to Waheguru ji to give me courage and strength to perform my duties as the chief of Army Staff. All three services are ready to defend the country.” He further added, “Our priority will be to be operationally prepared at all times.
