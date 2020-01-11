Ajay Devgn organises special screening of 'Tanhaji' for school children

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who is quite excited about his movie, 'Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior' organised an exclusive screening for school children. Devgn is essaying the role of brave warrior Taanaji Malusare in the flick, while Kajol is essaying the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare.
