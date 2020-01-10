AIMIM supporters take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to protest against CAA, NRC in Hyderabad

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters held a 'Tiranga Yatra', from Mir Alam Mandi to Shastripuram, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. Demonstrators raised slogans against the move. Nationwide protests have intensified with the New Citizenship Act.
