‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkaar’: PM Modi At ‘Howdy Modi’ Event In Presence Of US President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 22 replaced his name with US President Donald Trump’s in his 2014 election campaign slogan, and said “abki baar Trump sarkar” in presence of the leader at ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houstan, Texas. PM Modi also commended Trump for making America’s economy “strong again”, adding that the US President has achieved “much” for his country and for the world.
