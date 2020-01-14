Videos

2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case: SC dismisses curative petitions of convicts

By Asia News International

Supreme Court dismissed curative petitions of two convicts - Vinay Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Singh in 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case on January 14. Convicts moved to SC after a Delhi court issued death warrant of all four convicts. Convicts are slated for execution on January 22, 7 AM.

