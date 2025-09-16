Yogi Govt Modernizes 229 Schools In UP Border Villages With Smart Classes & Tablets

Lucknow: The Yogi Government has launched a historic transformation of education in Uttar Pradesh’s seven border districts. Under Vibrant Villages Program-2 and Operation Kayakalp, 229 schools across 198 villages have already been modernized. Moving beyond floor mats, children are now studying through smart classes and tablets, gaining access to resources that place them on par with students in major cities. The initiative is not only reshaping classrooms, but also giving a new direction to the future of young minds in border areas.

In the border districts of Bahraich, Balrampur, Kheri, Maharajganj, Pilibhit, Shravasti, and Siddharthnagar, education once lagged far behind. Until 2017, children were confined to books and blackboards. Today, the picture is changing—smart classes and tablets have made teaching simpler and learning more engaging. Experts note that videos and interactive content help children grasp concepts faster while keeping them attentive.

The results are visible. Students in villages under the Vibrant Villages Program have excelled in Parakh exams for grades 3 and 6. The education department credits digital classrooms and tablets for sharpening comprehension and learning skills. Confident of this progress, the government expects rising enrollments and reduced dropouts in the years ahead.

According to official data, 152 schools in these border areas are now fully upgraded on all 19 parameters of quality education. Another 30 meet 18 parameters, 42 meet 17, and 5 meet 16. This reflects reliable infrastructure—drinking water, toilets, electricity, and furniture—now available across these schools.

Every school in all 21 blocks has also been equipped with two tablets. “We never imagined we’d get tablets like mobile phones in our village school,” students shared. Today, they read stories digitally and learn mathematics through interactive games—bringing border education at par with that of major cities.

In the past five years, the enrollment scenario in schools of border districts has been changing. In 2024–25, enrollment increased to 38.45 lakh. District-wise figures show that the highest number of children were enrolled in Kheri (around 8.9 lakh). Districts like Bahraich, Balrampur, and Siddharthnagar have also shown improvement compared to last year.

This indicates that government schemes, transformation programs, and smart school projects are now showing results. With growing awareness of education and improvements in infrastructure in border areas, enrollment is expected to increase further in the coming years.