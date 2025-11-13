Yogi Government Drives Uttar Pradesh Toward ‘Viksit, Samarth & Saksham’ State Through Digital Innovation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | |

Lucknow: Committed to building a Viksit, Samarth, and Saksham Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is establishing a new benchmark for administrative transparency through data-driven governance and digital innovation. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is ushering in a new era of smart governance and digital transformation, ensuring inclusive growth powered by future-ready technologies. From smart policing and healthcare innovation to agricultural and educational reforms, Uttar Pradesh is leveraging modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to extend the reach of government benefits to the most vulnerable sections of society.

Data-driven governance has made administration in the state more transparent, responsive, and accountable. The extensive use of technology enables real-time monitoring of services, ensuring citizens receive timely and direct access to benefits.

Smart governance in Uttar Pradesh has rapidly expanded the digital ecosystem. Online monitoring, digital file tracking, and data-backed decision-making across departments have elevated administrative efficiency to unprecedented levels. These reforms have brought government services closer to rural communities, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a national model of digital governance.

Innovative tools like SMS, WhatsApp, and live dashboards have become vital in tracking government schemes, assessing school performance, addressing grievances, and ensuring service delivery. These platforms help identify educational gaps, verify program implementation, and enable quick complaint resolution, fostering greater accountability and efficiency among officials.

Similarly, the integration of digital tools such as QR codes, Google Sheets, Excel, UDISC, Telegram, and Google Forms into the Mid-Day Meal Programme has made operations more transparent and dependable. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring of meal distribution, attendance verification, and quality checks, minimizing irregularities and ensuring that children receive nutritious meals promptly and reliably.