 UP Transport Department Uses WhatsApp Chatbot For Hassle-Free Services
UP Transport Department Uses WhatsApp Chatbot For Hassle-Free Services

UP Transport Department Uses WhatsApp Chatbot For Hassle-Free Services

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
UP Transport Department Uses WhatsApp Chatbot For Hassle-Free Services | Pixabay

Lucknow: Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Transport Department is driving a major digital initiative aimed at enhancing citizen convenience. With the department’s WhatsApp chatbot (mobile: 8005441222), people can now access a range of transportation services and information quickly, easily, and transparently from home.

The chatbot allows users to obtain details on driving licenses, vehicle registration, tax payments, fitness certificates, permits, and more, directly on their mobile phones. Citizens no longer need to visit transport offices unnecessarily. Simply save 8005441222 on WhatsApp and send “Hi” or “Namaste” to receive instant assistance and relevant information.

