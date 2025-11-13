UP Transport Department Uses WhatsApp Chatbot For Hassle-Free Services | Pixabay

Lucknow: Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the Transport Department is driving a major digital initiative aimed at enhancing citizen convenience. With the department’s WhatsApp chatbot (mobile: 8005441222), people can now access a range of transportation services and information quickly, easily, and transparently from home.

The chatbot allows users to obtain details on driving licenses, vehicle registration, tax payments, fitness certificates, permits, and more, directly on their mobile phones. Citizens no longer need to visit transport offices unnecessarily. Simply save 8005441222 on WhatsApp and send “Hi” or “Namaste” to receive instant assistance and relevant information.

Available 24x7, the service provides fast, secure, and reliable information digitally, marking a significant step toward accessible, technology-driven citizen services in line with the “Digital India” mission.

The Transport Department encourages citizens to use the WhatsApp chatbot extensively and share their feedback to help further improve this innovative service.