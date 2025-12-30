 Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 170 Sheep Die After Consuming Stale Food Left At PM Modi-Inaugurated Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal, NGOs Blame Civic Negligence
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 170 Sheep Die After Consuming Stale Food Left At PM Modi-Inaugurated Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal, NGOs Blame Civic Negligence

At least 170 sheep died and over 200 fell ill after consuming stale food allegedly left at Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal following PM Modi’s inauguration. Shepherds lost their livelihood, NGOs blamed civic negligence, and medical teams are treating surviving animals.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:39 AM IST
article-image
Dead and ailing sheep lie near Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal after consuming stale food allegedly left behind following the Prime Minister’s inauguration event | File Photo

Lucknow, Dec 29, 2025: A massive tragedy unfolded at Lucknow’s Rashtra Prerna Sthal as 170 sheep died and over 200 remain in critical condition after consuming stale, discarded food. The incident occurred at the site recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

According to reports, large quantities of leftover lunch packets from the inauguration ceremony were left rotting in the open. Shepherds from Fatehpur, who had brought their livestock to graze nearby, stated that the sheep consumed the spoiled food and began collapsing shortly after. The animals reportedly suffered from severe bloating, respiratory distress and foaming at the mouth.

Shepherds Claim Loss Of Entire Livelihood

Owner Pradeep Kumar, who lost his life savings in the incident, made an emotional plea to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for compensation. “Our entire livelihood is gone. We invested everything into these animals,” he said.

Medical Teams Deployed As Death Toll Disputed

A medical team of 30 doctors is currently treating the surviving livestock. While Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Suresh Kumar confirmed 71 deaths officially, shepherds claim the toll has reached 170.

NGOs File Police Complaint Alleging Gross Negligence

Local NGOs have filed a police complaint against the municipal corporation and event organisers for gross negligence in failing to clean the venue, leading to this environmental and economic disaster.

