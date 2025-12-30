Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals | Representational Image

Lucknow, Dec 29: Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in domestic tourism in India in 2025, registering over 137 crore domestic tourist visits during the year, according to data from the Union Ministry of Tourism. The state has also ranked fourth nationally in terms of foreign tourist arrivals, receiving approximately 3.66 lakh international visitors.

Mahakumbh 2025 And Pilgrimage Centres Drive Numbers

Officials attribute the growth to the focused development of religious, cultural and historical destinations, along with improved connectivity and visitor infrastructure. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 played a major role, drawing more than 66 crore devotees, making it one of the largest recorded religious gatherings globally.

Major pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura–Vrindavan, Shravasti and Prayagraj continued to witness sustained tourist inflow. Cultural events including Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Rangotsav, Magh Mela and regional festivals across districts contributed to year-round tourism activity.

Infrastructure Expansion And Tourism Projects

The state government undertook multiple infrastructure initiatives during the year, including airport expansion, enhanced rail and road connectivity, and increased availability of hotels and homestays. Tourism development projects worth ₹1,283.33 crore were initiated in 2025, covering riverfront development, integrated circuit houses, convention centres and heritage site restoration.

Several heritage and religious locations, including sites in Chitrakoot, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad and Valmiki Nagar, are undergoing redevelopment. Under district-level tourism schemes, new projects were launched to strengthen local attractions and generate employment.

Private Investment And Policy Push

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022 has facilitated increased private participation, with over 1,700 tourism units registered and investment proposals exceeding ₹37,000 crore.

The state also promoted tourism at national and international platforms, including travel marts and global exhibitions.

Skill Development And Employment Generation

Skill development initiatives such as tourism fellowship programmes, youth tourism groups and hospitality training courses were expanded across districts. Officials said these efforts have contributed to employment generation while supporting heritage conservation.

Also Watch:

With sustained investment and coordinated planning, Uttar Pradesh has consolidated its position as a leading tourism destination in the country during 2025.