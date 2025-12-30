 Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals

Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals

Uttar Pradesh emerged as India’s top domestic tourism destination in 2025 with over 137 crore visitors, driven by Mahakumbh 2025, major pilgrimage centres, infrastructure upgrades and private investment, while ranking fourth in foreign tourist arrivals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:32 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In Foreign Arrivals | Representational Image

Lucknow, Dec 29: Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in domestic tourism in India in 2025, registering over 137 crore domestic tourist visits during the year, according to data from the Union Ministry of Tourism. The state has also ranked fourth nationally in terms of foreign tourist arrivals, receiving approximately 3.66 lakh international visitors.

Mahakumbh 2025 And Pilgrimage Centres Drive Numbers

Officials attribute the growth to the focused development of religious, cultural and historical destinations, along with improved connectivity and visitor infrastructure. The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 played a major role, drawing more than 66 crore devotees, making it one of the largest recorded religious gatherings globally.

Major pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura–Vrindavan, Shravasti and Prayagraj continued to witness sustained tourist inflow. Cultural events including Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Rangotsav, Magh Mela and regional festivals across districts contributed to year-round tourism activity.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
Denial Of Permanency To HIV-Positive Worker Unconstitutional: Bombay High Court
Denial Of Permanency To HIV-Positive Worker Unconstitutional: Bombay High Court
Mumbai Crime Year-Ender 2025: Digital Arrest Scams, Crimes Against Women And High-Profile Cases Keep City On Edge
Mumbai Crime Year-Ender 2025: Digital Arrest Scams, Crimes Against Women And High-Profile Cases Keep City On Edge

Infrastructure Expansion And Tourism Projects

The state government undertook multiple infrastructure initiatives during the year, including airport expansion, enhanced rail and road connectivity, and increased availability of hotels and homestays. Tourism development projects worth ₹1,283.33 crore were initiated in 2025, covering riverfront development, integrated circuit houses, convention centres and heritage site restoration.

Several heritage and religious locations, including sites in Chitrakoot, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad and Valmiki Nagar, are undergoing redevelopment. Under district-level tourism schemes, new projects were launched to strengthen local attractions and generate employment.

Private Investment And Policy Push

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Policy 2022 has facilitated increased private participation, with over 1,700 tourism units registered and investment proposals exceeding ₹37,000 crore.

The state also promoted tourism at national and international platforms, including travel marts and global exhibitions.

Skill Development And Employment Generation

Skill development initiatives such as tourism fellowship programmes, youth tourism groups and hospitality training courses were expanded across districts. Officials said these efforts have contributed to employment generation while supporting heritage conservation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
article-image

With sustained investment and coordinated planning, Uttar Pradesh has consolidated its position as a leading tourism destination in the country during 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In...

Uttar Pradesh Tops Domestic Tourism Rankings In 2025 With 137 Crore Visitors; Ranks Fourth In...

Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues

Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues

Year-Ender 2025: Backward Classes Welfare Schemes Script New Chapter Of Inclusive Development Under...

Year-Ender 2025: Backward Classes Welfare Schemes Script New Chapter Of Inclusive Development Under...

UP News: FSDA Cracks Down On Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Network On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders;...

UP News: FSDA Cracks Down On Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Network On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders;...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift...