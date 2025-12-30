 Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshSupreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues

Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues

The Supreme Court has stayed the bail granted to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case, citing serious legal concerns. The CBI challenged the Delhi HC order, while the court also examined whether legislators qualify as public servants under POCSO.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:27 AM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the bail granted to former BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar in the Unnao rape case, observing that serious legal issues require detailed examination. The court issued notice to Sengar and scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.

Bench Questions Legal Reasoning Behind Bail

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice Augustine George Masih heard arguments for nearly 40 minutes. The Chief Justice noted that while High Court judges are highly competent, judicial errors are possible and the circumstances of this case warranted intervention.

CBI Challenges Delhi HC Order

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
BMC Elections 2026: Livability, Law Enforcement And Governance To Decide Voter Mood In Cuffe Parade, Citizens’ Survey Reveals
Denial Of Permanency To HIV-Positive Worker Unconstitutional: Bombay High Court
Denial Of Permanency To HIV-Positive Worker Unconstitutional: Bombay High Court
Mumbai Crime Year-Ender 2025: Digital Arrest Scams, Crimes Against Women And High-Profile Cases Keep City On Edge
Mumbai Crime Year-Ender 2025: Digital Arrest Scams, Crimes Against Women And High-Profile Cases Keep City On Edge
Mumbai Fire Brigade Issues New Year Fire Safety Guidelines; Action Taken Against 122 Establishments
Mumbai Fire Brigade Issues New Year Fire Safety Guidelines; Action Taken Against 122 Establishments

The Central Bureau of Investigation challenged the Delhi High Court’s December 23 order granting bail, arguing that Sengar stands convicted in another case and that offences under IPC Section 376 and the POCSO Act attract stringent punishment.

Public Servant Status Under POCSO Examined

The bench also raised concerns over whether elected representatives can be excluded from the definition of “public servant” under POCSO, referring to the 1997 LK Advani case, where legislators were held to be public servants under anti-corruption law.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift...
article-image

Victim Reacts, Security Tightened

The victim became emotional after the order, stating that she trusts the Supreme Court to deliver justice. Security was tightened outside the court during the hearing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues

Supreme Court Stays Bail To Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar In Unnao Rape Case, Flags Serious Legal Issues

Year-Ender 2025: Backward Classes Welfare Schemes Script New Chapter Of Inclusive Development Under...

Year-Ender 2025: Backward Classes Welfare Schemes Script New Chapter Of Inclusive Development Under...

UP News: FSDA Cracks Down On Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Network On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders;...

UP News: FSDA Cracks Down On Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Network On CM Yogi Adityanath’s Orders;...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Janata Darshan At Gorakhnath Temple, Assures Swift...

Sports Colleges Planned At Every Division, Playgrounds In All Gram Panchayats: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sports Colleges Planned At Every Division, Playgrounds In All Gram Panchayats: UP CM Yogi Adityanath