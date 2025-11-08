Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Gram Chaupal Initiative Resolves 5.7 Lakh Cases, Engages 1 Crore Villagers In Grassroots Governance

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya addresses Gram Chaupal virtually, highlighting the UP government’s rural initiative that has resolved over 5.7 lakh cases and strengthened welfare schemes | X - @kpmaurya1

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative to conduct Gram Chaupals every Friday has become a significant model of rural engagement and problem-solving, with over 5.7 lakh cases resolved so far. The meetings, organized in two village panchayats of each development block, have evolved into a consistent platform where citizens can directly interact with officials to address local and personal issues.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while virtually addressing a Chaupal held in Usarna village under the Bakshi Ka Talab block in Lucknow from Motihari, Bihar, emphasized that these gatherings have emerged as “growth engines of rural development.” He noted that the initiative has ensured that the government reaches citizens at their doorsteps, offering real-time redressal of grievances.

Over 1.63 Lakh Gram Chaupals Organised Since January 2023

Maurya highlighted that since January 2023, more than 1.63 lakh Gram Chaupals have been organized, engaging over one crore villagers. He added that the Chaupals not only focus on resolving disputes but also strengthen schemes related to agriculture, housing, education, health, and sanitation. The forums have further promoted women’s empowerment, local employment generation, and awareness about organic and natural farming.

Officials Conduct Field Inspections Before Each Chaupal

Officials conduct on-site inspections before each Chaupal to assess the progress of welfare schemes, ensuring that social and beneficiary-oriented programmes are effectively implemented. Beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri and Chief Minister Rural Housing Schemes have been provided Ayushman cards, free electricity and LPG connections, toilets, and MGNREGA employment. Maurya directed authorities to extend these benefits to any remaining eligible villagers without delay.

Deputy CM Urges Villagers To Join Cleanliness Campaigns, Build Model Villages

He also appealed for collective participation in cleanliness campaigns and the creation of model villages, stressing that the progress of villages will lead to the development of blocks, tehsils, and districts, ultimately contributing to a self-reliant India.

Keshav Prasad Maurya Marks 150th Anniversary Of ‘Vande Mataram’

The Deputy CM additionally marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, calling it a mantra of unity and commitment. He urged citizens to take a pledge against corruption and report any instances of bribery directly to his office.

