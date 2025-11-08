 Uttar Pradesh News: Special Task Force Kills ₹50,000 Bounty Cattle Smuggler In Azamgarh Encounter; 3 Aides Escape
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) shot dead wanted cattle smuggler Wakif, alias Wakib, in an early morning encounter on Friday in the Raunapar area of Azamgarh. The 27-year-old criminal, carrying a bounty of ₹50,000, was wanted in more than 48 cases of cattle smuggling, theft, robbery, and murder across Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, and Jaunpur districts.

Updated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:36 AM IST
article-image
UP STF shot dead wanted cattle smuggler Wakif, alias Wakib, during an encounter in Azamgarh’s Raunapar area; three aides fled the spot | File Photo

Azamgarh: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) shot dead wanted cattle smuggler Wakif, alias Wakib, in an early morning encounter on Friday in the Raunapar area of Azamgarh. The 27-year-old criminal, carrying a bounty of ₹50,000, was wanted in more than 48 cases of cattle smuggling, theft, robbery, and murder across Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, and Jaunpur districts.

STF Team Led By DSP D.K. Shahi Conducted Operation

The STF team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police D.K. Shahi, intercepted Wakif and his three associates during a patrol. When surrounded, the accused opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing. Wakif was shot and later declared dead at Haraiya Community Health Centre. His three aides managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Wakif Led Notorious Cattle Smuggling Gang Operating Up To Nepal Border

Wakif, a resident of Phoolpur, began his criminal activities in 2015 with a case of cattle theft. Over the years, he formed his own gang, notorious for stealing and smuggling cattle through routes extending to the Nepal border.

STF Continues Hunt For Escaped Accomplices

According to officials, Wakif avoided using mobile phones to evade arrest. STF sources confirmed that operations are underway to trace his absconding accomplices. Police records show that since 2017, over 238 criminals have been neutralized in UP police encounters.

