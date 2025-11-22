Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Stringent Action Against Illegal Immigrants

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow, November 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued clear instructions to all District Magistrates to take swift and stringent action against illegal immigrants. Emphasizing that law and order, national security, and social harmony remain top priorities, he stated that any illegal activity will not be tolerated. District administrations have been directed to identify illegal immigrants residing in their areas and take action in accordance with the law.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the establishment of temporary detention centers in each district to house identified infiltrators. Foreign nationals found living illegally will be accommodated in these centers until the completion of the verification process.

He further stated that illegal immigrants detained in these centers will be deported to their countries of origin following established procedures.