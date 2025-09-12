UP International Trade Show 2025 To Showcase State’s Global Ambitions In Greater Noida

UP International Trade Show 2025 |

Lucknow, September 12: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) has secured its place on both the national and global trade map in just three years. Since its debut in 2023, the event has expanded every year in scale, influence, and participation. The steady rise in exhibitors, visitors, and foreign buyers highlights UP’s emergence as a new hub for investment, trade, and global recognition.

The third edition of UPITS, an initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be held from September 25 to 29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. More than an exhibition, UPITS has become a stage to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, agricultural, and cultural strengths to the world. The growing participation each year reflects the rapid expansion of the state’s industrial landscape.

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) began in 2023. It was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. The event turned out to be a historic step for the state’s industrial sector. Around 70,000 B2B visitors attended the first edition of the UPITS, including big names from the industry and business world. Over 237,000 B2C visitors showed keen interest in the domestic market. Nearly 1,914 exhibitors showcased their products and services, and more than 400 foreign buyers explored new opportunities in international trade.

The success of the first edition set the stage for a grander event in 2024. Inaugurated by the then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the second UPITS showcased its growing scale and impact. B2B visitors crossed the one lakh mark, nearly double the previous year, while B2C visitors exceeded 3 lakh. The number of exhibitors rose to 2,122, reflecting clear growth from the inaugural edition. Over 350 foreign buyers also participated, providing the state’s businesses with wider international exposure. This edition firmly established UPITS as not just a national event but a major international trade platform.

.The third edition of UPITS in 2025 is set to be the largest and most impressive yet. The ambitious targets laid out by the organizers highlight the event’s growing stature. Over 5 lakh visitors are expected this year, including 2.5 lakh B2B and 3 lakh B2C participants. Exhibitors will cross the 2,500 mark, while more than 500 foreign buyers are anticipated, supported by dedicated meeting halls for seamless interaction. For added convenience and transparency, registrations will be managed through a QR code–based mobile app. This edition reaffirms that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly carving out a distinct and powerful identity on the international trade map.