UP Govt Pushes Tech Integration For 96 Lakh MSMEs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has accelerated its multi-level initiatives to integrate the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector with technology. Through digital platforms, training programs, technological upgradation, and policy reforms, efforts have been made to make more than 96 lakh MSME units in the state competitive and market-oriented. These initiatives by the Yogi Government have increased production capacity and given new momentum to employment generation.

The combination of digital infrastructure, policy simplification, and financial assistance has laid the foundation for making the state a leading industrial hub. In the budget 2026-27, the Uttar Pradesh Government has proposed an allocation of Rs 3,822 crore for MSME sector schemes, which is 19 percent higher than that of 2025-26.

Under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, an online platform has been developed for marketing development, toolkit distribution, and training. Through this, artisans belonging to SC-ST and OBC categories are being provided technology-based skill training. By linking traditional products with e-commerce and digital marketing, the reach of local goods has expanded to national and international markets.

Under the MSME Championship Initiative (Champions Portal), selected units are being provided technical assistance for adopting modern machinery, improving quality, and using digital tools. The objective of this initiative is to enhance competitiveness by reducing production costs. Millions of units are benefiting from digital upgradation and marketing support.

Through the Udyam Saarthi App, launched by the Uttar Pradesh Government on January 24, 2021, digital registration, information about schemes, and operational guidance are provided on a single platform. This has ensured quick access for entrepreneurs to government schemes and incentives.

In the state, the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme, a World Bank-supported central initiative, is also providing financial and technical assistance, which has strengthened the expansion and modernization of units.

Through the MSME Policy implemented in 2022, procedures have been simplified. The plug and play model provides the facility to start operations within 72 hours. Provisions such as increased credit flow and insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh have made risk management easier for entrepreneurs. These measures have strengthened the investment environment.

Technology-based reforms have also had a positive impact on employment generation. The MSME sector has long been the foundation of livelihood for millions, and digital transformation has added new opportunities to it. By connecting with e-commerce and online supply chains, rural and semi-urban units have gained access to broader markets.