 UP Forest Department To Celebrate Seva Parv As ‘Swachh Utsav’ From September 17 To October 2
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Chaudhary has directed officials at all levels to ensure effective execution. To oversee the campaign, Sushant Sharma, Secretary of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, has been appointed government nodal officer, while Ramkumar, Additional PCCF (Projects), will serve as departmental nodal officer.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will celebrate Seva Parv (September 17–October 2) as a ‘Swachh Utsav.’ The fortnight-long campaign will include cleanliness drives, anti-single-use plastic initiatives, weed removal in bird sanctuaries, and public awareness programs on environmental protection, rainwater harvesting, and water conservation.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Department Head Sunil Chaudhary said, "On September 25, the birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, plantation drives will be held across all districts. The Forest Department will provide saplings to citizens, institutions, and educational bodies, while a one-hour mega event will unite departments, public representatives, students, NGOs, civic groups, panchayat members, industrialists, medical associations, and partner volunteers such as Tiger Mitras, Sarus Mitras, and Wetland Mitras."

Mission Director of Plantation Mega Campaign-2025, Deepak Kumar, informed that during the Seva Parv, 15 lakh saplings will be planted across the state. The Seva Parv will be inaugurated on September 17. At least 100 plants will be planted in each of the 34 Nagar Vans. Public participation, voluntary organizations, schools, eco clubs, self-help groups, and civil society will also contribute during the drive. In consultation with District Magistrates, Urban Development, and other departments, sites will be selected for the drive. Plantation campaigns will be prioritized in urban areas, river catchments, and pond banks.

The mayors, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives will also be present at the event. The department has emphasized innovation in every district along with street plays and cultural programs for enthusiasm among the people.

