Lucknow Road Rage Video Sparks Outrage After Woman Slaps Delivery Agent

VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage Control | X @Benarasiyaa |

Lucknow: A video of a road rage incident in Lucknow has gone viral, showing a woman slapping a pizza delivery agent after a minor collision and demanding Rs 30,000 in compensation. The episode, which took place on a busy street on Saturday, has triggered widespread anger on social media and renewed debate over the treatment of gig workers.

The confrontation began when the delivery rider, negotiating traffic on his two-wheeler, accidentally brushed against the woman’s vehicle. The woman reacted by slapping him, scolding him over his driving, and trying to snatch his phone. She demanded immediate payment for the damage and warned of legal action if her demand was not met.

In UP's Lucknow, a woman slapped a pizza delivery agent following a minor incident of road rage. She demanded ₹30k for the damage. pic.twitter.com/1GudxU6FDH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 12, 2025

The rider, taken aback by the assault, tried to reason with her but was shouted down. He called for help from other delivery workers, who arrived at the spot to calm the situation. Bystanders also intervened, with one person recording the incident and reminding the woman that she had no right to resort to violence.

“You don’t have the right to slap anyone,” the bystander is heard saying in the clip. The woman, however, stood her ground, insisting the rider must pay for the damage and even asked for the police to be called.

The video has since been widely circulated online, drawing sharp criticism. Social media users condemned the woman’s actions as an abuse of privilege and an assault on a working-class man.

“Arrest her for assault. The privilege that allows her to do this is just amazing,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Humiliating a poor guy just for a minor accident is so wrong. Such a shameful act.”

A third user said, “Slapping and demanding Rs 30,000 from a delivery boy is unacceptable. People do not realise the struggles behind such jobs.”

Another added, “This behaviour not only sets a wrong example but also hurts the dignity of an innocent worker. Disputes like this should be settled legally, not through aggression.”

Police are yet to release an official statement on the matter.